Panama City cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver that killed a man on a bicycle early Saturday morning. It happened at about 1:40 Saturday morning on Front Beach Road near Pryor Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Jonathan Boston was on a bike when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck. The truck is described as an early 2000 model, tan-colored Dodge pickup. Anyone with information on who the driver is or where they can find the truck is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol. Charges are pending an investigation according to the report.