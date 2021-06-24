Pair charged in shooting over spicy chicken sandwich at Tennessee Burger King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Two people were arrested after police say they fired shots at a Tennessee Burger King following a confrontation over a spicy chicken sandwich.

Officers were called to the store located in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis on June 6. Two people were injured, and two others were put in harm’s way, police said.

According to the witnesses, Keonna Haliburton was involved in an argument with Burger King employees regarding a chicken sandwich. She and Tavarus McKinney drove away, only to return to the parking lot a few minutes later.

That’s when shots were fired, police said.

All four witnesses identified McKinney and Haliburton to police as the individuals responsible. They were arrested on Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

McKinney has an extensive criminal background that includes nine cases and 10 warrants in Shelby County. He has been charged with other violent crimes, including aggravated assault, kidnapping and domestic assault.

There is no set court date for McKinney. Haliburton is set to appear in court on June 28.

More than two weeks later, the restaurant is still operating.