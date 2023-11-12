FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Page & Palette bookstore will host a book signing featuring Fox News anchor and bestselling author Brian Kilmeade.

The occasion — Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. — revolves around Kilmeade’s latest book, “Teddy and Booker T: How Two American Icons Blazed a Path for Racial Equality.”

Attendees must purchase Kilmeade’s book at Page & Palette for admittance and the opportunity to get their books signed by the author and to take pictures taken with him by a professional photographer.

The first 100 ticket holders can sit in The Book Cellar, while all other ticket holders can watch and listen via televisions strategically placed throughout the bookstore and the bookstore’s Latte Da section.

Kilmeade will give a presentation, and the signing line will start based on ticket numbers.

To secure a ticket, call (251) 928-5295, visit Page & Palette in person, or click here: Page & Palette Event.

About ‘Teddy and Booker T.‘

In “Teddy and Booker T.,” Kilmeade explores the lives of two influential figures in American history: Theodore Roosevelt and Booker T. Washington.

The narrative unfolds in 1901, when Roosevelt welcomed Washington, the country’s most visible Black man, into his circle of counselors.

The story confronts the challenges of a nation grappling with a surge of racist outrage, marked by the rise of Jim Crow laws and escalating racial violence.

The book delves into the shared journey of Roosevelt and Washington as they navigate the obstacles posed by discrimination and work toward the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation.

For more information, visit Page & Palette.

