Pace High School teacher back at work following ethics probe

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County teacher is back to work after being put on paid administrative leave for what was determined to be a racially insensitive Facebook post.

Lisa Dillashaw, a science teacher at Pace High School, is currently teaching virtual school for the Santa Rosa County School District. Dillashaw announced on her Facebook she will return to Pace High next semester.

Dillashaw was placed on administrative leave in June after the Facebook post sparked controversy. The comments on the post were made in response to calls for racial equality by the Black Lives Matter movement after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The post read in part:

“Black people have just as much voice as white people. Black people have one up on white people…

Black people are considered a minority and are eligible for minority scholarships… NOT OUR WHITE CHILDREN.

I don’t hear our white children complaining.”

Dillashaw also wrote she has been called a derogatory name used against the white population, and she shouldn’t be held accountable for prior mistreatment of people of color.

Dillashaw was placed on administrative leave while she was investigated for ethics violations.

An investigative report obtained by WKRG News 5 shows her comments on Facebook violated ethics policies. The reports says the post had the “effect of creating an intimidating academic environment” and did not protect students from conditions harmful to their mental health.

Despite this, the Santa Rosa County School Board voted at its Dec. 10 meeting to allow Dillashaw a chance to return to teaching again. Records show she had been working at the school district’s transportation department while awaiting reinstatement.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Santa Rosa County Superintendent Karen Barber in hopes of learning more about the decision to allow Dillashaw back in the classroom.

Barber said in a statement the school district has a practice of not commenting on current employees.

“However, in regards to all students and employees, the School Board has established an Equity and Cultural Sensitivity Committee,” Barber wrote in the statement. “The goal of this committee is to ensure that all Santa Rosa County programs are presented without bias or prejudice and that all students have access to high quality educational opportunities.”

It’s unclear if Dillashaw will participate in the committee. WKRG News 5 has reached out to Dillashaw for comment. We have yet to hear back.