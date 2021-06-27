Pace firefighter diagnosed with rare cancer, Fire Rescue seeking donations

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Pace Fire Rescue District is seeking donations to help with chemotherapy costs for a fellow firefighter.

Pace Firefighter Carl Bowers was recently diagnosed with angiosarcoma, a very rare cancer that develops in the inner lining of blood and lymph vessels. Bowers is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment at a specialized treatment center.

“Carl and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you Carl and we hope to see you back at work as soon as possible, brother!” Pace Fire Rescue District posted on Facebook Sunday.

Donations can be dropped off or sent to Station #1 at 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace, FL 32571, ref Carl Bowers. Pace Fire Rescue District says the family will receive 100 percent of any donations.