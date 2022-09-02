OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on AL 123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO.

First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” at around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to the post, everyone was able to get out of the vehicle and there are no “major injuries.”

In the one minute video, you can see several firefighters battling the flames and smoke from the overturned car in the grass on the side of the highway. A firefighter is seen picking up his water hose and spraying the fiery car.

There are no other details as to what caused the crash or the status of the people inside the car.