FAIRHOPE (WKRG) — Highway 181 near Church of His Presence was closed Monday morning after a cement truck overturned.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead said Fairhope PD assisted with traffic, but ALEA was working the crash. Lt. Joe Piggot with ALEA said the driver of the truck was flown to the hospital but appears to be OK.

Highway 181 opened back up at about 10 a.m.