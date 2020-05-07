Overturned boat in Chickasabogue Creek

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — A boat overturned in Chickasabogue Creek Wednesday evening. Authorities say two people were on board. They have been pulled safely from the water and will not need medical attention.

Chickasaw Public Safety Director Brian Fillingim said there were reports of a boat overturned in the water at the Chickasaw Boat Launch off of US-43. We’re told two people were in a boat when it capsized. Saraland assisted with finding them and brought the two back to shore. At this time, there’s no word on what caused the boat to capsize, but we’re told the people who were inside are okay.

