Overnight shooting in Columbus ends with one dead

Early this morning, Jaylin Williams, 21, was shot multiple times in the 3300 block area of Wallace Drive, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

According to his aunt Antwaniece Wall, Williams’ girlfriend and cousin were both home with him when he was shot. An upcoming rapper, Williams was going to be a father, said his family members.

Williams was shot outside, said Wall. While there is not a time known for the shooting yet, Wall says she received a phone call from her niece at 11:15 p.m. saying Williams had been shot.

After receiving the call, Wall and her boyfriend, Nick Spikes went to the scene of the shooting right away.

When they arrived, Williams “was already on his way to the hospital,” said Wall. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Williams was shot multiple times, Wall says police told her.

He was pronounced dead early this morning at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

Williams’ family is still at the scene where he was shot. Police are still present, as it is still an active crime scene.