Overnight apartment fire damages 16 units, prompts major response

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) An overnight fire at an apartment complex damaged 16 units and prompted a major response from Escambia County Fire Rescue, Pensacola Fire Department and Naval Air Station Regional Fire.

Twelve trucks and 45 firefighters responded to Twin Oaks Villas Apartments when the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire. The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

