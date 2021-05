FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Jacquelin Ennis, 36, on Thursday and charged her with homicide after a drug overdose.

OCSO says a 28-year-old woman bought heroin from Ennis on Feb. 14 of this year. That woman was found dead 30 minutes later. Deputies say she overdosed on heroin, methadone, and fentanyl.

The drug deal happened at a convenience store parking lot off James Lee Road, according to OCSO.