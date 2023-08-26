MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Mobile event officially becomes an annual tradition Saturday. The Mobile County Health Department is hosting the 2nd annual Overdose Awareness Walk at Mardi Gras Park later this morning.

The walk started last year. It’s meant to help families and people dealing with addiction. The event is sponsored by The Mobile County Health Department’s Overdose Data to Action Team or OD2A. They work with community partner groups to provide opioid overdose prevention services to people who are identified as at risk for substance abuse. The event starts Saturday morning at 8. For more information click here.