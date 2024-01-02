WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — What better way to ring in the 2024 new year than with a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

The South Walton Fire District held its 10th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Out with the old and in with the new.

Hundreds of people of all ages came out to the South Walton Fire District Polar Bear Plunge.

This is the 10th year of the event

“The turnout so far has been incredible. It’s all about rinsing off the old and welcoming the new and everybody who participates is also raising money for a really good cause,” said South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock.

Walton County residents began the New Year’s plunge at the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar.

People were able to register the day of and get a commemorative towel to dry off with later. After getting checked in, they were able to participate in a costume contest.

“I think people are enjoying the excitement with the contest the costume contest and getting all of their families involved,” said Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar Service Manager Leah Denmark.

“We were part of a group, and some of them are missing. But we had some ninja turtles, baby shark, and some pink flamingos,” said participant Nikki Wolverton.

Winners of the contest won a medal with the polar bear plunge logo on it.

Over 700 people showed up and showed out to take part in the New Year’s festivities.

All the funds from the event go towards the South Walton Fire District community education programs such as free CPR classes.

“We’re excited to help raise money for training with South Walton Fire District. They do a lot of training with us,” Denmark said.

Leah Denmark is a former paramedic herself.

She says she’s happy to give back to the men and women who serve the Walton County community.

“A lot of times the only opportunity that people must see the fire department or beach safety is when it’s like one of the worst days of their life. So when they have the chance to meet with our lifeguards, our firefighters, our paramedic, our fire chief, our fire marshal, myself and she us in this fun environment, it builds relationships,” McClintock said.

Many of the people who came out Monday have taken the plunge in previous years and are happy to return.

For others, however, this was their very first time.

“This is the first time for me. I’m super excited, and I think it’s going to be more every year I’m going to be here,” said participant Margo Browning.

“I can tell you this. She’s feeling good, I think. I mean, she’s ready to go. I’m ready,” said Chris Zimmer.

The plungers swam out about 50 feet to lifeguards on jet skis…then turned around.

Some brave souls lingered in the Gulf…enjoying the cool water, which is about 60 degrees.