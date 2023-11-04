McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Over $3.5 million worth of cocaine was seized this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at an international bridge in Laredo, Texas, officials said.

CBP said officers said 108 packages containing 266 pounds of what is believed to be cocaine was discovered Tuesday during an inspection at the Colombia-Solidarity International Bridge, which leads to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The drugs were found in a tractor-trailer hauling an empty flatbed trailer, CBP officials said.

“A significant seizure like this one underscores the seriousness of the narcotics threat we face every day and the commitment of our frontline officers to carry out our border security mission,” Laredo Port Director Albert Flores said in a statement.

