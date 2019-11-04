Over 100 vegetable products recalled for possible listeria contamination

SALINAS, Calif. (WHTM) — More than 100 vegetable products sold under nearly a dozen different brand names have been recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.

Mann announced the recall Friday in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

All of the recalled products sold in the United States can be found on Mann’s website. The recalled products have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019.

The company also made an announcement and included the effected product list on its Facebook page.

Today we announced the voluntary recall of a series of vegetable products sold to select retailers in the US and Canada…. Posted by Mann's Fresh Vegetables on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Anyone who has these products are being urged to throw them away.

Mann says there have been no known reports of illnesses from the products in this recall. It said it will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.

Customers with questions can call Mann 24 hours a day at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.