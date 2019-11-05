Oven delivered in space, ready to bake cookies

(WKRG/ CBS News) The crew of the International Space Station received a special delivery on Monday. A one of a kind oven, ready to bake fresh cookies in space for the first time.

“This oven is going to test how you cook things in zero gravity where convection doesn’t work the same way,” said Bill Harwood, CBS News Space Analyst.

The space oven is the brainchild of Zero G Kitchen. Co-founders Jordana and Ian Fichtenbaum teamed up with Doubletree by Hilton to bake the hotel chain’s iconic cookies in space.

“You want to make space feel more like home, and the heart of the home is the kitchen. The heart of the kitchen is the oven, I think,” said Jordana Fichtenbaum.

The special oven has holders to keep the dough from floating off the cookie sheet, but there is no telling how the cookies will turn out.

“Some people think it bake into a ball or a bulbous globe or maybe it will puff up in ways we don’t know,” said Ian Fichtenbaum. “I’m curious to see what happens to the chocolate chips,” Jordana added.

The oven is a first step towards making long space trips more hospitable for astronauts and eventually civilians.

“Presumably years from now when people are flying out deep into the solar system, they will have a better way to cook food in transit,” said Hardwood.

No matter how the cookies turn out one thing is for sure, they will be out of this world.