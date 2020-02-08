Otter attacks girl, dog in Florida home

(CNN) — A Florida mom says she had to tackle an otter to protect her daughter and dog.

We don’t often hear about aggressive river otters.

But by fighting its way inside a home here in South Lakeland just off Pipkin Road – experts say this otter was definitely not acting normal.

This wild story starts after 17-year old Gwen Ewert let their dog Scooter out before dawn Tuesday morning.

Scooter had found an enemy.

“I sprinted to the backdoor and I was like ‘scooter!’ All I saw was like a big black ball just all over the place. So he stumbled in the door and I tried to shut it as fast as possible but then the otter got stuck, says Gwen”

By this time – the whole house is awake and Gwen’s mother Casina bursts in.

“He and the dog are in a big tangled tumbleweed, spinning around in here, says Casina”

Then mom – handles business.

“I grabbed it. This is the chair. I walked by this chair and I was like ‘somebody open the door’ screaming with it. And it grabbed on it and it was like pulling the chair back and he was like ‘eeeek,” Casina remembers.

Casina tosses the otter outside and discovers it had bitten her daughter.

Several rabies shots later and Gwen and Scooter are on the mend.

Now – Florida Fish and Wildlife is trying to find the otter.

We called – Dustin Hooper of All Creatures Wildlife Control.

He says he’s never seen an otter act like this.

“Any time an otter’s onshore going for a human, there’s something not right. Usually, they see you, they’re gone,” says Hooper.

The otter still hasn’t been caught.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set up traps to catch the animal.

The agency says they’ve received reports of an aggressive otter attacking another dog as well.

