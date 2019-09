MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Original Oyster House won’t be a lunch option today. They are closing both their causeway and Gulf Shores locations for the annual employee picnic.

According to a news release, it’s the 32nd annual employee picnic. Staff members are treated to a day at Waterville for a job well done. The event usually falls on the first Sunday after Labor Day. This year’s picnic includes lunch and four selected employees with good attendance will win $1250 each