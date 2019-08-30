Oregon Lottery winner to put winnings toward new foster home

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
She took home over $68K after taxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After winning $100,000 playing the Oregon Lottery, a McMinnville woman and her boyfriend have decided to put the money toward a new foster home in the area.

Nicole Zurfluh is a mother of four who runs a home for developmentally disabled adults. She said she plays scratch-its occasionally and wasn’t expecting to win anything.

“I played and thought I won, then I checked it and my boyfriend checked it and that’s when it sunk in that we won,” she said. “We are going to put the money toward a new foster home in McMinnville. This will be a good start.”

She took home over $68,000 after taxes. She got the winning ticket at the Paradise Circle K on Southwest Hill Road in McMinnville.

“It’s great to hear when one of our customers wins on a Lottery ticket we sold them,” Circle K owner Sunny Signh said. “Word has gotten around and we are having an uptick in business because people think we have a lucky store.”

