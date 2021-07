ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former church youth director accused of illegally filming a teenaged boy in a church bathroom and possessing child pornography is back in jail for the third time in fewer than two months.

David Nims, former volunteer youth director at Calvary Baptist Church, is being held in the Escambia County jail on eight counts of video voyeurism.

The newest charges come after investigators found more than 180 videos on memory cards in Nims’ possession. Those videos were recorded using a hidden camera, investigators say. The videos showed both adults and children using the bathroom fully exposed.