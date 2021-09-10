Orange Beach planning event in place of canceled shrimp festival

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says the city is putting in a last-ditch effort to plan a festival on the beach for October 9-10 weekend.

This move is in response to the 49th National Shrimp Festival being canceled in Gulf Shores for health concerns.

“We are going to do our best to try to put together a good old fashioned one- or two-day event on that same weekend of October 9-10, which also includes the Brooks & Dunn concert at The Wharf and The Addams Family Musical Comedy dinner theater at the Orange Beach Event Center.” Mayor Tony Kennon

Mayor Kennon says people should have the choice to attend large events similar to attending football games this fall.