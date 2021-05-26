Orange Beach man charged with sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department says 21-year-old Dylan Bay Burnett was arrested this week after a child told school administrators Burnett sexually assaulted them.

Police say the child reported the incident earlier this month. Investigators learned the assault happened when the victim was 5 years old. The current age of the child was not released.

Burnett is charged with one count of Sodomy in the 1st Degree, Attempted Sodomy in the 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

Burnett is being held in the Gulf Shores City jail pending transfer to the Baldwin County jail. Orange Beach Police and the Alabama Department of Human Resources assisted in the investigation.