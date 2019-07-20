Orange Beach Fire Truck stops at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKRG) — Before heading back home across Mobile Bay, some Orange Beach Firefighters are checking out a different bay. A new Orange Beach Fire Truck was spotted in Green Bay Wisconsin.

These pictures were posted on the Orange Beach Fire/Rescue account showing the truck in the parking lot of the famed Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. According to the post, the department just bought two fire trucks built by Emergency Equipment Professionals located in Appleton Wisconsin. A group went up to Wisconsin to drive them back south but stopped by the “not-yet-frozen” tundra of Lambeau field to do a little sightseeing before heading home.

Road trip!!!

Posted by City of Orange Beach Fire Department on Friday, July 19, 2019



