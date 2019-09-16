Orange Beach Fire holding active shooter training this week

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Orange Beach Fire Department will be hosting special training this week. The Fire Department is hosting an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response class today and Tuesday.

Both sessions are at the Orange Beach Community Center at 8:30 and lunch is provided.

According to the Alabama Fire College, Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response or ASHER is described as identifying “the minimum program elements needed to organize, manage, and sustain an active shooter and/or hostile event response program. The ASHER program includes topics that will assist in the reduction or elimination of the risks, the effects, and the impact on an organization or community affected by these events.”

People can contact the Alabama Fire College to register or register in person the day of the class. Both sessions are the same so attendees only need to show up to one.