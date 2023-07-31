COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — What do the names Tater-tot, Ziggy, Circle, Twin and Toad have in common? Some might think they are call signs, like Maverick and Goose from “Top Gun,” but the unique monikers actually belong to Oxbow Meadows’ five American alligators.

Just after 11 a.m., the gators gathered in their habitat waiting for feeding time, where they practice their daily training regimen.

“A lot of our alligators come to us because they’ve been fed in the wild,” said Oxbow Meadows Environmental Educator, Victoria Neundorfer. “They become ‘nuisance alligators’ because they associate people with food.”

Oxbow Meadows’ alligators have been with them for approximately seven years, since they were yearlings. They are all female and almost full-grown at seven feet long.

“Unfortunately, they’re not releasable,” said Neundorfer, explaining the alligators were fed at a young age and would be public safety concerns as adults in the wild.

Alligators, Nuendorder added, have excellent memories.

While this is an issue for fed alligators in the wild, in captivity it means alligators in can be trained similarly to dogs. According to Neundorfer, the alligators at Oxbow Meadows are able to remember colors, patterns and commands as a result of operant conditioning.

According to the American Kennel Club, this type of training differs from classical conditioning – think Pavlov’s dog – because it is an active process instead of a passive one. Animals become less likely to perform negatively rewarded unwanted behaviors. They also become more likely to practice positively rewarded ones.

Handlers give alligators commands such as “water” and “target.” (Olivia Yepez)

Oxbow Meadows’ five female alligators train with handlers. (Olivia Yepez)

At feeding time, the alligators responded to their individual names and commands like “water” and “target.” The former directs the animals to stay in their pond, while the latter indicates they should touch their noses to the tip of a bamboo pole to receive a reward.

As the alligators snapped up treats, Neundorfer pointed out each has a unique coloration and striping pattern. Circle, for example, got her name from the pattern on her back, as did Ziggy.

Neundorfer revealed the alligators originally had names inspired by the video game Mario Kart, although some were changed when they started training five years ago. This was to make each alligator more identifiable, although Toad kept her Mario Kart name.

Treats consist of first “alligator pellets,” then chicken and fish. The pellets contain ground meats, vitamins and other dietary supplements the alligators may be missing, according to Neundorfer.

“They get [pellets] first because the fun stuff comes after, it’s like dessert,” said Neundorfer, explaining there are also fish in the pond which the reptiles can hunt throughout the day.

July 28 marked the last day of Oxbow Meadows’ summer series. This fall Oxbow Meadows will hold Saturday programming, as well as the opening of a new birding trail. There will also be two ongoing count projects, for pollinators and birds, which community members can take part in.

The wildlife center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.