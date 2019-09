GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It turns out you will have to wait a little longer for the “Little Zoo That Could.” An official at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores confirms the opening of their new facility has been pushed back from November to either December or early 2020.

A spokesman for the zoo said construction is taking longer than expected. They will stay at their current location until the end of November and begin moving the animals into new exhibits after the old facility closes.