OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Abdul Hakeem Rasheed.

According to police, Rasheed, age 21, was last seen on Sept. 22, 2021, leaving the Lee County Justice Center at 1:50 p.m.

Rasheed is 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Abdul Hakeem Rasheed should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665