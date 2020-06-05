Only on News 5: Alabama’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial is coming to Mobile.

Coastal Clinical Research executives cannot tell us some things due to confidentiality agreements, but they said any healthy person can apply to get the experimental drug.

Gulf Coast residents from Mississippi to Florida can apply to be a trial vaccine volunteer.

Owner of Coastal Clinical Research Kathy Welch said, “They know in its early testing that it’s very effective and the plan for this study is to find out the most effective dose with the fewest side effects.”

Volunteers who get the vaccine will get free medical services and a stipend. Welch said her company is the oldest clinical research site in Alabama and has worked on vaccines like Ebola and Swine Flu.

Welch said, “Usually when you get an injection, a vaccine, you know, into your upper arm, you might have some redness, or swelling, so they’ll be looking that and the most effective lowest dose for the most people.”

Coastal Clinical Research is part of a larger company with 16 additional sites across the United States.

General manager of the research company, Lauren Garner said, “Quite a bit of our sites have already gotten started on COVID-19 vaccine studies.”

The research team cannot tell yet say what pharmaceutical company they’re working with. Welch did say her team is following a protocol more than 100 pages long. “We anticipate this medicine will get to market. Several of the vaccines may, but it’d be nice to have it available locally even before it’s on the market,” she said.

While a vaccine cannot undo any damage already done, Welch thinks it could be a big step preventing future outbreaks and deaths from COVID-19. She said, “For those families who’ve lost someone I know that probably COVID-19 is on their minds all of the time, so I think this is some hope for the future.”

Coastal Clinical Research will be posting the application on its website. CLICK HERE to go directly to their enrolling and upcoming studies page.

