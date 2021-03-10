WKRG.com: Stimulus checks and UFO’s among top stories for March 10

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — You all remember the movie ‘Weekend at Bernies’, right? That is what comes to mind when I saw the headline for one of the top stories on WKRG.com.
This first story however, is very real, and it’s very disturbing.
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids while they opened Christmas presents, prosecutor says
- Coast Guard rescues 6 from boat in Pensacola Bay
- WATCH: Mysterious Flying Object caught on Ring Doorbell camera in Florida
- Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
- Third stimulus checks: White House says Biden won’t put his name on relief payments, unlike Trump