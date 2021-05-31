What is trending on the last day of May?

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Not what you want to hear on a holiday weekend when a lot of people are at the beach, a great white shark sighting, reported off the Alabama coast!
That’s probably one reason why this is one of the top stories on WKRG.com
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Great White Shark reported off Alabama coast
- Teen surfer bitten by shark eager to return to waves despite more than 100 stitches: ‘I felt pretty darn cool once I got bit’
- Map shows which counties are home to the highest number of excessive drinkers in the United States
- Two new stimulus checks? These lawmakers want more direct payments
- Nashville hat store issues apology after owner wears yellow patch resembling Star of David in Instagram post