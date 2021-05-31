What is trending on the last day of May?

Online Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Not what you want to hear on a holiday weekend when a lot of people are at the beach, a great white shark sighting, reported off the Alabama coast!

That’s probably one reason why this is one of the top stories on WKRG.com

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories