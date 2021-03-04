Trending topics on WKRG.com for March 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We can be prepared for a lot, this week the CDC even talked about preparing for a zombie apocalypse. Well now, an article about space hurricanes is one of the top stores on WKRG.com.
ONLINE HEADLINES MARCH 4
- ‘Space hurricane’ spotted above Earth for first time ever
- SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after nailing landing
- Seven students dead after balcony rail collapses during assembly
- Vehicle hits Yester Oaks apartment building in Mobile
- Plan to light up Perdido Pass Bridge gains traction