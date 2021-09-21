Trending September 21: Morgan Wallen and Sea Turtles

(WKRG) — Country music fans are excited about this! We know because it’s one of the top stories today on WKRG.com.

A Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile! This will be the biggest name to perform at the grounds since Josh Turner held a concert at the fair a few years ago.

If you don’t know the name, you probably know his songs like Whiskey Glasses and Wasted On You.

Morgan Wallen will be performing at The Grounds on November 12. Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at 10:30 am and it is already sold out.

Along with Wallen, musical acts Hardy, Ernest and Ashland Craft will perform.

If you are planning your next beach walk or want to take the kiddos to hunt ghost crabs. PLEASE get a red filter for your flashlights.

A scene like the one in the video above is what the City of Destin is trying to avoid by giving residents and visitors free red-filtered flashlights.

White lights from condos, cell phones, and normal flashlights disorient marine life, especially nesting and hatching sea turtles native to our area.

You can see the list of where to grab your new keychain accessory on the link above.

This one is for the daredevil in your family. Sam Adams plans to release a 28% alcoholic beer.

This drink is actually illegal in 15 states including Alabama and Mississippi, but Florida will have it.

If you think you can try it be ready to pay, one bottle will cost $240. This beer is an addition to their Utopia line that started in 2002.

For the health nut, the beer is 175 calories a pop. It will be released on October 11.