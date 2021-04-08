Top Stories April 8: What’s going on with Jack Hanna, plus a look at the new F-15 EX II fighter jet

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Animal expert, zoologist, and wildlife protector Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia. Reports say his health is quickly deteriorating.

His family is posting that the dementia diagnosis is now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease.

This is one of the top stories on WKRG.com.

