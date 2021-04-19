Top stories April 19: Justin Steele makes MLB debut, and is there a $1 million bill?

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Wouldn’t it be nice to have a $1 million dollar bill? The thing is, the United States has never issued a $1 million dollar bill.

Two women in Tennessee apparently thought they could pull one over on a Dollar General Store clerk, by trying to spend theirs.

It’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com

