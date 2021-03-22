How clean is your coffee maker? See what is trending for March 22

Online Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — I’m a little bit surprised by one of the top stories on WKRG.com.

The headline is, “Do you clean your coffee maker? If not it could be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria.”

This is more than daily cleaning of the filter basket. Experts say coffee makers that are harder to take apart, or Keurig’s are the main concern for growing bacteria.

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories