How clean is your coffee maker? See what is trending for March 22

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — I’m a little bit surprised by one of the top stories on WKRG.com.
The headline is, “Do you clean your coffee maker? If not it could be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria.”
This is more than daily cleaning of the filter basket. Experts say coffee makers that are harder to take apart, or Keurig’s are the main concern for growing bacteria.
