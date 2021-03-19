Glock disguised as Nerf gun, and will we need vaccine passports to travel? Here are the top stories from March 19

Online Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two beach arrests after a teenager gets out of a police cruiser, handcuffs still on, and runs as fast as he can!

The other arrest, another teen who opened the door for him.

It’s one of the top stories today on WKRG.com.

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories