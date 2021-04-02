Dick Van Dyke and Josh Donaldson top the online headlines for April 2

Online Headlines

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There were a lot of big moments Thursday for the opening day of Major League Baseball. One of them is about Mobile’s own MLB star Josh Donaldson.

The third baseman for the Minnesota Twins didn’t make it past the first inning due to an injury. Which seems like a broken record for his 2020 season.

