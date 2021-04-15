Bachelor news and a minimum wage increase top the headlines for April 15

Online Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been the talk of the newsroom for two days now, and it’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com.

Colton Underwood from ‘The Bachelor’ just came out saying he’s gay.

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories