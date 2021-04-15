Bachelor news and a minimum wage increase top the headlines for April 15

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been the talk of the newsroom for two days now, and it’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com.
Colton Underwood from ‘The Bachelor’ just came out saying he’s gay.
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Colton Underwood, star of ‘The Bachelor,’ says he’s gay
- Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
- Navy Sailor dies after water rescue training in Pensacola
- Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing LSU student
- Half Shell Oyster House raises minimum wage of non-tipped employees