April 6: Facebook is hacked, why a shark replica is starting a debate

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 533 million Facebook users were hacked and their private data released to a hacking forum over the weekend.
According to Business Insider, which verified several of the leaked records, the hack affected more than 32 million accounts in the U.S.
The hack leaked full names, birthdates, locations, phone numbers, and, in some instances, email addresses. But there is a way to find out if any of your information was leaked.
- 533 million Facebook users were hacked. Here’s how to find out if you were one of them
