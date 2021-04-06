April 6: Facebook is hacked, why a shark replica is starting a debate

Online Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 533 million Facebook users were hacked and their private data released to a hacking forum over the weekend.

According to Business Insider, which verified several of the leaked records, the hack affected more than 32 million accounts in the U.S.

The hack leaked full names, birthdates, locations, phone numbers, and, in some instances, email addresses. But there is a way to find out if any of your information was leaked.

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories