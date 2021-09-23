‘Onix-ceptable’: Pelham PD search for man who stole over $4K worth of Pokémon cards

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Pelham PD Facebook

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole over $4,000 worth of Pokémon cards from a local business.

According to the Pelham PD Facebook, a man broke into a business just before 2 a.m. on Saturday where he stole several binders filled with Pokémon cards, which reportedly have a worth of $4,100.

In the video above, the man can be seen with a large tattoo on his right forearm and a large tattoo or birthmark on his right elbow.

“This type of crime is really ‘Onix-ceptable.’ If you ‘Shinx’ you can help us ‘Ketchum,’ call Detective Petersen at 205-620-6550. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our website,” the Pelham PD post read.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories