CODEN, Ala. (WKRG)- For the past two years residents who live on Riva Rd. and Saint Michael St. have felt unsafe going to and from their own home.

This is due to the Riva Bride being shut down and the answers for repairs of the bridge are still unknown. In 2021, the bridge closed because of maintenance issues concerning the materials that made up the bridge not being made for marine environments.

James Morris has lived on Riva Rd for years; his mother even has the Riva family name.

“This bridge was going to solve the problems that all the old bridges had,” Morris said.

Residents understand that many neighborhoods are dead-end streets; however, their homes are in a flood zone making them worried every time it rains.

“This road is dangerous in so many ways, and like I said it’s our only way in and out,” Ashley Waters said.

Making waters fear when hurricane season comes.

“That’s it. We’re probably not going to be able to get out of here,” Waters said.

Residents told WKRG that if help is needed from first responders, it’s a struggle for them to get there.

“We certainly have support from our emergency squads. They have written letters to have our bridge put back,” Morris said.

The county commissioner project planners sent out a letter to residents to discuss potentially paving Saint Michaels St.

This meeting is Tuesday, July 25th, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Alba Middle School Gym.

But residents believe that paving this road will not help the issue and just spend money that could be used to fix the bridge.

“We want our bridge fixed,” Morris said.