Two boaters missing on Mobile Bay, one person rescued

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two boaters are missing on Mobile Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for the men near Gaillard Island.

Emergency crews began their search after someone saw a boat circling with no one aboard and called for help around 7:30 Wednesday night. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined the search around 9 p.m.

A third boater was rescued by a good samaritan, according to authorities.

Family members have identified one of the missing men as Ti’ran Edwin, 20. Edwin’s family says he and two friends were fishing on Wednesday.

