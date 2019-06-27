Breaking News
Two boaters missing on Mobile Bay, one person rescued

Two boaters missing on Mobile Bay, one person rescued

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two boaters are missing on Mobile Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for the men near Gaillard Island.

Emergency crews began their search after someone saw a boat circling with no one aboard and called for help around 7:30 Wednesday night. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined the search around 9 p.m.

A third boater was rescued by a good samaritan, according to authorities.

Family members have identified one of the missing men as Ti’ran Edwin, 20. Edwin’s family says he and two friends were fishing on Wednesday.

Watch News 5 This Morning for live reports from the search scene.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with corrected information about the number of missing boaters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes