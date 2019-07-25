One person taken to the hospital after serious accident on Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a serious accident on Cottage Hill Road near University Boulevard.

Witnesses say the driver lost control of the car near the Waffle House, hit a pole, went through some trees on the side of the road, and hit a sign before spinning out.

There is significant damage to the car. No word on how serious her injuries are.

This accident comes just hours after a man was hit and killed across the street. Employees at the Waffle House tell us he was a regular at the restaurant. They say he was crossing the street to get home when he was hit by one car and run over by a second car.