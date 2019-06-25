Deputies: No arrests planned in Foley shooting, appears to be self-defense

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 6/36/ 2:13 PM

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

On June 25, 2019 around 4:30 P.M., 911 received a call about a shooting that occurred in the 18000 block of Keller Rd. in Foley, AL. Deputies and medical personal responded and located a Hispanic male in the yard of the residence. The victim had been shot at least two times. Several people were on scene, including the shooter. The victim was life flighted to USA Medical Center in Mobile and is in critical condition after having surgery.

The subject that was shot had been to the residence multiple times during the day making threats towards the people who were at the residence. The subject was asked multiple times to leave and not come back to the home. The final time the subject went to the residence, he became involved in a physical altercation with the homeowner. The homeowner produced a firearm and shot the subject.

Investigators responded to the scene and conducted interviews of the homeowner and the witnesses. At this time, no arrests will be made. The case will be presented to a Baldwin County Grand Jury for consideration. The homeowner as well as the witnesses are cooperating in the investigation.

It is still not clear what the dispute was over.

UPDATE (10:00 a.m. 6/26) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says no arrest will be made at this time. Capt. Clint Cadenhead says the shooting appears to be in self-defense.

The case will be reviewed by a Grand Jury.

No word yet on the condition of the guy that was shot.

UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) — The brothers of the man shot in Foley were emotional on scene as they tried to find out what was going on.

“Where’s my brother, man? What happened to me brother,” they’re caught on video saying while approaching investigators.

“The family was out here, tensions very high, emotions very high, so we were really trying to kind of diffuse that,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Cadenhead says the victim and suspect know each other. He believes they got into an altercation before the shots were fired.

The victim was shot in the front yard of the home on Keller Road.

ORIGINAL STORY — One person was shot in the leg and abdomen in Foley Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Keller Road near Helton Drive. The victim was airlifted to USA Medical Center for treatment.

The scene is secure and there is no public threat.