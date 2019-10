MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- An alligator was spotted swimming at Municipal Park in Mobile this week. The gator is known to sun himself in the view of the public. There are signs posted around the park warning people about alligators. News 5 viewer Kim Brennan shot the video.

News 5 has reached out to the city to see if anything will be done about the gator, in order to keep the public safe.