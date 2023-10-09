DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – One suspect is in custody and 3 are on the run after officials say a group tried to steal an ATM and rob a convenience store in Dale County.

On Sunday morning just after 3 a.m. officials with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious circumstance at the All-In Credit Union in Skipperville.

They say the witness saw 4 suspects in a white pickup truck attempting to steal the ATM by using a chain and the truck. While responding to this call, deputies say they received a notification of a commercial burglary alarm call at H&W Convenience Store in Skipperville.

As deputies arrived at both locations they noticed severe damage to the property and the cash drawer had been removed from H&W. They say it appeared that the suspects used the truck to ram the front doors of the store to gain entry.

A vehicle matching the description given to them by the witness was seen on County Road 23 near the Dale/Barbour County line. Law enforcement officials say a deputy initiated a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended on Highway 10 in downtown Clio when a PIT maneuver was performed on the suspect vehicle causing it to become immobile.

According to Sheriff Mason Bynum, multiple subjects fled from the vehicle on foot, but the deputy was able to arrest the driver of the vehicle at large.

Cornelius Fryer, 25 of Dothan was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Fryer according to jail records is charged with Attempting to Elude, but Sheriff Bynum says that Fryer will be charged with multiple felonies once the investigation is complete.

We would like to thank the Ozark and Clio Police Departments as well as the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. Sheriff Mason Bynum, Dale County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Bynum says they are still looking for 3 suspects in this case.

As the investigation continues, we hope to have them identified later. Sheriff Mason Bynum, Dale County Sheriff’s Office

Stay with WDHN News as we bring you the latest developments.