One man dead another injured from fatal crash in Monroe County

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY (WKRG) –  On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, around 6:15 PM a four-vehicle crash took the life of a Frisco City man and injured one other.

58 year-old George Odom, was transported to University Hospital after his 1999 Infiniti G20 was involved in a four car accident. Two days after the crash Odom died from his injuries.

38 year-old Brian Davis was also driving when he was involved in the same crash and transported to Monroe County Hospital for his injuries.

The crash occurred at mile marker 37.5, a mile south of Monroeville on AL 21.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing the investigation.

Edited Press Release

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories