One man dead another injured from fatal crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY (WKRG) – On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, around 6:15 PM a four-vehicle crash took the life of a Frisco City man and injured one other.

58 year-old George Odom, was transported to University Hospital after his 1999 Infiniti G20 was involved in a four car accident. Two days after the crash Odom died from his injuries.

38 year-old Brian Davis was also driving when he was involved in the same crash and transported to Monroe County Hospital for his injuries.

The crash occurred at mile marker 37.5, a mile south of Monroeville on AL 21.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing the investigation.

Edited Press Release

LATEST STORIES