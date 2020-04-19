MONROE COUNTY (WKRG) – On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, around 6:15 PM a four-vehicle crash took the life of a Frisco City man and injured one other.
58 year-old George Odom, was transported to University Hospital after his 1999 Infiniti G20 was involved in a four car accident. Two days after the crash Odom died from his injuries.
38 year-old Brian Davis was also driving when he was involved in the same crash and transported to Monroe County Hospital for his injuries.
The crash occurred at mile marker 37.5, a mile south of Monroeville on AL 21.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing the investigation.
Edited Press Release
LATEST STORIES
- One man dead another injured from fatal crash in Monroe County
- WEATHER ALERT: Follow Severe Weather Updates this Sunday – LIVE BLOG
- WEATHER AWARE: The window for severe weather opens at 2 pm
- Bring the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to your home
- Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her birthday with the traditional royal gun salute