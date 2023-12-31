JACKSON COUNTY, Fl. (WDHN) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning in Jackson County.

Deputies say on Sunday they responded to a home on Mimosa Lane in Graceville about an armed individual at a residence. Deputies say that the suspect, Talmadge Bryant, shot at a person before their arrival.

When deputies arrived on the scene they encountered Bryant, who was armed. Officials say Bryant refused deputies’ commands to drop his weapon and pointed it at the responding deputies and gunfire was exchanged between deputies and Bryant.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says all deputies involved in the shooting are safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now leading the investigation. Per agency policy, all deputies are on administrative leave.

