One man dead after Fourth of July water rescue on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead after a water rescue on Dauphin Island.

According to Dauphin Island Fire, they were dispatched to the water off of 312 Port Royal Street at 8:30 Sunday night, near the north side of the island. DI Fire says the man was in a kayak when it flipped over and a search for him began. DI Fire says the man then went into cardiac arrest and was removed from the water by County EMS and was given CPR. The search taking a little less than 30 minutes.

Reports show he was possibly hit by a firework before his kayak flipped over, but DI Fire could not confirm.

He was taken to Springhill Memorial Hospital by County EMS where the Dauphin Island mayor says the man later passed away.