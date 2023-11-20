ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — On Sunday, November 19, 2023 at approximately 8:30 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to Lee Street and Industrial Street in reference to a shooting.t. The survivor was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, adding another layer to the city’s ongoing struggle against crime.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this violent event, the Alexandria Police Department has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The incident, marked by its late-night occurrence, has raised concerns about the safety and security of the affected neighborhood.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the incident or any other criminal activities in the Alexandria area. Those with pertinent details are encouraged to reach out to the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, information can be shared via email with detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

In a bid to encourage cooperation, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a cash reward for information leading to the resolution of the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867. Furthermore, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App provides a convenient and confidential platform for leaving tips and obtaining a claim number for a potential cash reward, accessible at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

As the investigation unfolds, the Alexandria Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in bringing those responsible for the shooting to justice. The ongoing efforts to address crime in the Alexandria area rely on the cooperation and vigilance of residents who play a crucial role in maintaining the safety and well-being of their neighborhoods.